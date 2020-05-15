JOLTS job openings 6191 vs. 5800 estimate

JOLTS job openings for March 2020





JOLTS job openings come in better-than-expected at 6191 vs. 5800 estimate

The prior month was revised to 7004 vs. 6882 previously reported

job opening rate 3.9% vs. 4.4% prior month



pace of hiring 3.4% vs. 3.8% prior month



2,782,000 people quit a job in March. Quit rate 1.8%



separations at 9.6% March vs. 3.7% in February



layoffs and discharges at 7.5% of March vs. 1.2% in February



11,372,000 people were fired or laid off in March vs. 1,698,000 in March of last year



an additional 363,000 people left their employer due to retirements, transfers to other locations, death, and separations due to disabilities



The jobs opening level was the lowest level since May 2017 but better than expectations. However keep in mind that this data is for March 2020. We can expect sharper falls next month.













