Jolts job openings 7.267 million versus 7.018 million estimate

JOLTS job openings





The JOLTs job openings came in at 7.267M vs 7.018M estimate.

The prior month was revised to 7.032M vs 7.024M previously reported

hires remained steady at 5.8 million



total separations including quids, layoffs, and discharged, and other separations was also little changed at 5.6 million versus last month. The separations rate came in at 3.7% in October versus 3.8% in September



quit rate was unchanged at 2.3% in the layoffs and discharges rate was little changed at 1.2%. A total 3.5 .2 million people quit their jobs in October.



The largest increases in job openings levels were in retail trade (+125,000), finance and insurance (+56,000), and durable goods manufacturing (+50,000).



The largest decreases in job openings were in nondurable goods manufacturing (-36,000), information (-33,000), and arts, entertainment, and recreation (-26,000)



Overall, a better than expected reading for job openings with some steady this in components as well.