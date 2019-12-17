Jolts job openings 7.267 million versus 7.018 million estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

JOLTS job openings

  • The JOLTs job openings came in at 7.267M vs 7.018M estimate.
  • The prior month was revised to 7.032M vs 7.024M previously reported
  • hires remained steady at 5.8 million
  • total separations including quids, layoffs, and discharged, and other separations was also little changed at 5.6 million versus last month. The separations rate came in at 3.7% in October versus 3.8% in September
  • quit rate was unchanged at 2.3% in the layoffs and discharges rate was little changed at 1.2%. A total 3.5 .2 million people quit their jobs in October. 
  • The largest increases in job openings levels were in retail trade (+125,000), finance and insurance (+56,000), and durable goods manufacturing (+50,000).
  • The largest decreases in job openings were in nondurable goods manufacturing (-36,000), information (-33,000), and arts, entertainment, and recreation (-26,000)
Overall, a better than expected reading for job openings with some steady this in components as well.
