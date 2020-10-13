JPM on yield as a driver of yen appreciation

Via note from JP Morgan (via Bloomberg) on the impact of slumping global yields as support for JPY

The transmission goes like this:

decline in yields slows Japanese purchases of overseas assets therefore slows the pace of unhedged portfolio outflows (out of yen) therefore "lowering what has been a long-standing hurdle for sustained yen appreciation”

As for the impact on the magnitude of yen flows:

“A downshift from a roughly JPY20 trillion 12-month pace toward something in the region of JPY10 trillion, similar to the 2017-18 low, would not look out of place”

JPM also cite at the attractiveness of Japanese assets to major investors

China-based investors net buyers of longer-dated Japanese debt for three consecutive months through August

