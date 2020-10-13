JPM on yield as a driver of yen appreciation

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via note from JP Morgan (via Bloomberg) on the impact of slumping global yields as support for JPY

The transmission goes like this:
  1. decline in yields
  2. slows Japanese purchases of overseas assets
  3. therefore slows the pace of unhedged portfolio outflows (out of yen)
  4. therefore "lowering what has been a long-standing hurdle for sustained yen appreciation” 
As for the impact on the magnitude of yen flows:
  • “A downshift from a roughly JPY20 trillion 12-month pace toward something in the region of JPY10 trillion, similar to the 2017-18 low, would not look out of place” 
JPM also cite at the attractiveness of Japanese assets to major investors 
  • China-based investors net buyers of longer-dated Japanese debt for three consecutive months through August
  • China the largest foreign buyer in recent months



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose