Key economic events and releases next week
Bank of Canada and ECB rate decisions. US inflation dataNext week is a relatively quiet week from an event and major economic releases standpoint. Of course Brexit negotiations have the potential to jolt the market. Interest rate decision that of Canada and the ECB will be eyed for changes of sentiment.
Monday, December 7
- RBA Gov. Lowe scheduled to speak at 5 PM ET SUNDAY/2200 GMT Sunday
- Canada Ivey PMI, 10 AM ET/1500 GMT
Tuesday, December 8
- Japan GDP, 6:50 PM ET on Monday/2350 GMT
- Swiss unemployment rate, 1:45 AM ET/0645 GMT. Estimate 3.4% vs. 3.3% last month
- EU revised GDP for 3Q, 5 AM ET/1000 GMT. Estimate.6%
- EU ZEW economic sentiment index. 5 AM ET/1000 GMT. Estimate 37.5 vs. 32.8 last month
- German ZEW economic sentiment index. 5 AM ET/1000 GMT. 45.2 vs. 39.0 last month
- US nonfarm productivity. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate for .9%
Wednesday, December 9
- Bank of Canada rate decision, 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Overnight rate expected to remain unchanged at 0.25%
Thursday, December 10
- ECB rate decision, 7:45 AM ET/1245 GMT. No rate change expected
- US CPI data for the month of October. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT
Friday, December 11
- BOE financial stability report, 2 AM ET/0700 GMT
- US PPI data for the month of October
- US University of Michigan consumer sentiment preliminary, 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 76.1 vs. 76.9 last month
The US treasury well auction off $56 billion of 3 year notes on Tuesday, $30,000,000,000.10 year notes on Wednesday, and $24 billion of 30 year bonds on Thursday.