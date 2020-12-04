Key economic events and releases next week

Bank of Canada and ECB rate decisions. US inflation data





Monday, December 7

RBA Gov. Lowe scheduled to speak at 5 PM ET SUNDAY/2200 GMT Sunday



Canada Ivey PMI, 10 AM ET/1500 GMT

Tuesday, December 8

Japan GDP, 6:50 PM ET on Monday/2350 GMT



Swiss unemployment rate, 1:45 AM ET/0645 GMT. Estimate 3.4% vs. 3.3% last month



EU revised GDP for 3Q, 5 AM ET/1000 GMT. Estimate.6%



EU ZEW economic sentiment index. 5 AM ET/1000 GMT. Estimate 37.5 vs. 32.8 last month

German ZEW economic sentiment index. 5 AM ET/1000 GMT. 45.2 vs. 39.0 last month



US nonfarm productivity. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate for .9%



Wednesday, December 9

Bank of Canada rate decision, 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Overnight rate expected to remain unchanged at 0.25%



Thursday, December 10

ECB rate decision, 7:45 AM ET/1245 GMT. No rate change expected



US CPI data for the month of October. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT



Friday, December 11

BOE financial stability report, 2 AM ET/0700 GMT

US PPI data for the month of October



US University of Michigan consumer sentiment preliminary, 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 76.1 vs. 76.9 last month

The US treasury well auction off $56 billion of 3 year notes on Tuesday, $30,000,000,000.10 year notes on Wednesday, and $24 billion of 30 year bonds on Thursday.

Next week is a relatively quiet week from an event and major economic releases standpoint. Of course Brexit negotiations have the potential to jolt the market. Interest rate decision that of Canada and the ECB will be eyed for changes of sentiment.