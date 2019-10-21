Kudlow: If Phase 1 China talks go well, December tariffs could be taken off

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Kudlow on Fox Business:

  • Things look pretty good as US and China trade talks continue
  • Human rights are an important part of negotiations
I take this as a small negative. Kudlow is outside of the core of negotiations but the threat of December tariffs is truly a two-way risk. It's a tariff on consumer goods that would cause US prices to rise.

The big event this week is a 'major' speech Thursday from VP Pence on China. It's the kind of thing that could convince China that the US isn't acting in good faith.

