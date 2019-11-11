Labours Corbyn: Brexit party move means Trump Escott his wish for an alliance
UK Labour party leader Corbyn on the news wires
Following the announcement by Nigel Farage that the Brexit party would step down in elections for Conservative seats, the opposition party leader Jeremy Corbyn is responding. He says:
- Brexit party move means US Pres. Trump is God's wish for an alliance between PM Johnson and Farage.
That is all there is now, but the move from Farage gives hopes for not having a hung parliament after the December 12 election.