Larry Kudlow on Bloomberg: Banks are ready to go on small business loans
Larry Kudlow speaking on Bloomberg TV
ForexLive
- Banks are ready to go on coronavirus small business loan program
- Does not see any roadblocks on small business loan program
- Leading bankers talking to Mnuchin on relief lending
- May seek relief loans expansion if needed
- Does not expect tariff rollback due to virus (there was some reports on Wednesday that sans China, the administration would rollback some tariffs on other countries).
- Individual tariff exemption cases could still be examined (speaking from both sides of his mouth)
- Pulling tariffs would send the wrong signal on trade policy
- US is talking to Russia, Saudis on oil. No need to go via OPEC
- Trump talks with Russia, Saudis will yield results (crude oil is trading at $26.56 down from the high at of $28.56)
- US cannot dictate decisions on oil production to US companies
- Pres Trump will stand up to any efforts to collude in energy markets that impacts US industry
