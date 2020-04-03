Larry Kudlow on Bloomberg: Banks are ready to go on small business loans

Larry Kudlow speaking on Bloomberg TV

  • Banks are ready to go on coronavirus small business loan program
  • Does not see any roadblocks on small business loan program
  • Leading bankers talking to Mnuchin on relief lending
  • May seek relief loans expansion if needed
  • Does not expect tariff rollback due to virus (there was some reports on Wednesday that sans China, the administration would rollback some tariffs on other countries).
  • Individual tariff exemption cases could still be examined (speaking from both sides of his mouth)
  • Pulling tariffs would send the wrong signal on trade policy
  • US is talking to Russia, Saudis on oil. No need to go via OPEC
  • Trump talks with Russia, Saudis will yield results (crude oil is trading at $26.56 down from the high at of $28.56)
  • US cannot dictate decisions on oil production to US companies
  • Pres Trump will stand up to any efforts to collude in energy markets that impacts US industry

