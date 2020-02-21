Larry Kudlow on CNBC: Market mood swings don't reflect fundamentals

Larry Kudlow is speaking on CNBC

Market mood swings don't reflect fundamentals



Early indications positive for supply chain



Record low for 30 year is a run to safety



Pres. Trump will do everything it takes to have the right medicines available for the coronavirus (is there a medicine per se?)



The fundamentals of this economy are very solid



The Boeing shutdown hurt us a lot



China tariffs cut last night not part of phase 1 deal



China intends to meet phase 1 trade deal obligations



Kudlow cheerleading the economy and the policies of Pres. Trump as usual. US stocks are off the low levels.



