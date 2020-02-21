Larry Kudlow on CNBC: Market mood swings don't reflect fundamentals

Larry Kudlow is speaking on CNBC

  • Market mood swings don't reflect fundamentals
  • Early indications positive for supply chain
  • Record low for 30 year is a run to safety
  • Pres. Trump will do everything it takes to have the right medicines available for the coronavirus (is there a medicine per se?)
  • The fundamentals of this economy are very solid
  • The Boeing shutdown hurt us a lot
  • China tariffs cut last night not part of phase 1 deal
  • China intends to meet phase 1 trade deal obligations
Kudlow cheerleading the economy and the policies of Pres. Trump as usual.  US stocks are off the low levels.

  • S&P index down 29.21 points or -0.87%.   Low was down -1.09%
  • NASDAQ index down 122 points or -1.25%.  Low was down -1.53%
  • Dow is down 220 points or -0.75%. Low was down -1.0%.
