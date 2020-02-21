Larry Kudlow on CNBC: Market mood swings don't reflect fundamentals
Larry Kudlow is speaking on CNBC
- Market mood swings don't reflect fundamentals
- Early indications positive for supply chain
- Record low for 30 year is a run to safety
- Pres. Trump will do everything it takes to have the right medicines available for the coronavirus (is there a medicine per se?)
- The fundamentals of this economy are very solid
- The Boeing shutdown hurt us a lot
- China tariffs cut last night not part of phase 1 deal
- China intends to meet phase 1 trade deal obligations
Kudlow cheerleading the economy and the policies of Pres. Trump as usual. US stocks are off the low levels.
- S&P index down 29.21 points or -0.87%. Low was down -1.09%
- NASDAQ index down 122 points or -1.25%. Low was down -1.53%
- Dow is down 220 points or -0.75%. Low was down -1.0%.