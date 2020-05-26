Latam Airlines files for bankruptcy amid hit from the coronavirus pandemic

Subscription Confirmed!
Canadian dollar climbs to session high on positive risk mood
Germany DAX looks for a break amid rise to fresh highs since 6 March
Cable keeps steady just under 1.2200 despite UK political mess (again)
USD/JPY extends consolidation phase to start the week
EUR/USD sellers look to seize near-term control to kick start the new week
CAD traders - heads up for Bank of Canada Governor Poloz & senior deputy Wilkins speaking on Tuesday
More from Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda - BOJ will do whatever it can
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.1293 (vs. yesterday at 7.1209)
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says economy to remain in a severe situation
PBOC Gov Yi says China's positive economic fundamentals will not change