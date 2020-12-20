Latest Brexit murmurs are not promising- 'talks stuck', no deal unless there is a 'substantial shift'
Unnamed sources reported on trade-deal talk (lack of) progress from the UK and EU via the BBC.
BBC citing a UK government source
- increasingly likely the UK will end its post-Brexit transition period without a free trade agreement with the EU
- There will be no post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and EU unless there is a "substantial shift" from Brussels in the coming days\
And adds:
- It is understood there is likely to be a decision before Christmas on whether or not a deal can be reached
- ... fisheries arrangements ... an EU source said this was not the only remaining issue left to resolve ... "Talks are stuck" ... "Not just fish. The UK has other demands and the level playing field is not sorted."
Also, the UK Telegraph (may be gated) has a piece they've popped up over the weekend, referring to comments made last week:
- Speaking to two committees in Parliament late last week, Mr Gove suggested that if there were no trade deal both the UK and EU could quickly agree "unilateral decisions that will make life easier for one or the other side". Mr Gove said: "If we can't secure a trade agreement before December 31 then it will be the case that we will trade with the EU on WTO terms."
(Gove is a senior UK Cabinet government Cabinet member)
---
These don't seem to be spankingly positive!