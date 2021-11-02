Latest COVID-19 trend in Germany starts to bring about fresh worries

Cases are on the rise in Germany

The 7-day incidence rate may have dropped today to 153.7 from the latest peak yesterday at 154.8 but that is still much higher than the 110.1 reading a week ago. For added context, towards the end of August, the figure was seen just above 50.0.





Meanwhile, total active cases across the country is sitting at over ~220,000 this week. That is worrying when compared with the situation on 1 August where there were only ~25,100 active cases reported across the country when vaccinations were accelerating.





But since the flatlining of vaccinations in the past two months or so (60% at the end of August, now only almost 67%), we're seeing the virus trend pick up again.









The good news is that at least hospitalisations are low as compared to previous waves though the trend is starting to show an increase on that front too. This was the chart based on the latest weekly report on 28 October last week:









As of yesterday, there were 1,984 COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care so just be wary of how the situation is playing out in Germany as winter looms.





With the political situation in Germany also still needing to be resolved, this just adds to a bit more of a headache for Europe's biggest economy towards the year-end.





I doubt that we'll be seeing fresh restrictions come about any time soon but this may very well impede any further reopening measures globally perhaps.