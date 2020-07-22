Latest virus restrictions in Victoria said to cut Australia Q3 GDP growth by 0.75%

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reports, citing a government source familiar with the official estimates

The official says that the reintroduction of lockdown measures in the state of Victoria will shave 0.75% off the country's economic output in Q3 this year. Just be mindful that if the situation continues to worsen - not just in Victoria, NSW will also be in focus - then this will bite harder at the Australian economy and derail plans to reopen borders internationally.
