Leaked US security report blames China concealing the severity of the coronavirus outbreak Sun 3 May 2020 21:15:38 GMT Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News The US war of words on China continues, this time with a report leaked to media, via AP:four-page Department of Homeland Security report dated May 1 obtained by The Associated PressU.S. officials believe Chinese leaders "intentionally concealed the severity" of the pandemic from the world in early JanuaryLink hereEarlier:US Secretary of State says 'enormous evidence' exists that COVID-19 spread from Wuhan labThis fuelling of tension with China is not a positive inout for China-proxy trades such as AUD. See here for global coronavirus case data