Leaked US security report blames China concealing the severity of the coronavirus outbreak

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US war of words on China continues, this time with a report leaked to media, via AP:

  • four-page Department of Homeland Security report dated May 1 obtained by The Associated Press
  • U.S. officials believe Chinese leaders "intentionally concealed the severity" of the pandemic from the world in early January

Earlier:
This fuelling of tension with China is not a positive inout for China-proxy trades such as AUD. 

See here for global coronavirus case data
