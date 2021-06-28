Little direction so far on the day

Major currencies mostly little changed, equities tentative

There was a slight positive tilt at the open for European equities earlier but all of that has turned the other way now with the DAX down 0.2%. US futures have also pared its early advantage, though Nasdaq futures are still up 0.2% currently.









In FX, the pound remains the only notable mover with other major currencies chopping but playing in a nice little range so far on the day. That said, even gains in the pound are capped by near-term resistance as pointed out earlier here





There isn't much headlines as well for the time being, so things are likely to keep more sideways until we get North American traders to come in.