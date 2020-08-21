LIVE: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies about USPS disruptions
Speaks to the actions implemented at the Post Office
The new US Postmaster Gen. Louis DeJoy testifies on Capitol Hill about the USPS disruptions and actions going forward into the US election. Needless to say it is a hot topic as concerns about mail in voting will be a big part of the upcoming election. His comments are likely not to be the market moving but as part of the geopolitical risks heading into the US election in November