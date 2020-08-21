LIVE: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies about USPS disruptions

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Speaks to the actions implemented at the Post Office

The new US Postmaster Gen. Louis DeJoy testifies on Capitol Hill about the USPS disruptions and actions going forward into the US election.  Needless to say it is a hot topic as concerns about mail in voting will be a big part of the upcoming election.   His comments are likely not to be the market moving but as part of the geopolitical risks heading into the US election in November



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose