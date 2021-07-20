Lloyds Bank survey shows a slowing economic recovery in the UK despite loosening
Lloyds survey for June, showed 5 of 14 sectors with faster growth (compared to 11 in May).
Concerns from business centred on (these are familiar from elsewhere, not just the UK):
- inflation, capacity constraints and staff shortages
Lloyds analyst comments;
- "The slowdown of output growth across the majority of sectors shows we are entering a new phase of the UK's recovery"
- "We are less likely to experience the rapid month-on-month output growth we've typically seen when businesses have been able restart operations after successive lockdowns."