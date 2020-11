Side of Canadian bacon





It's jobs day and I fear a miss to the downside from the 593K consensus. Powell would have gotten the number yesterday but he didn't tip his hand like Lagarde did at the last ECB.





Census jobs are going to cut 150K jobs and proxies from ADP, to ISM services to Homebase hours showed a slowdown.





Don't forget about Canadian jobs at the same time. The consensus is for 75K jobs and a flat unemployment rate at 9%.