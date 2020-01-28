Lockheed Martin EPS $5.29 versus $5.02 estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Earnings before the aerospace company

Lockheed Martin is out with stronger than expected earnings. 
  • The EPS came in at $5.29 versus $5.02 estimate
  • Net sales $15.9 billion versus an estimate $15.28 billion
  • sees 2020 net sales $62.75 billion to $64.25 billion. Saw about $62 billion
  • Sees 2020 EPS of $23.65 to $23.95. That is below the estimate of $24.38
  • Sees 2020 coin cash flow from operations at least $7.6 billion
Mixed headlines for Lockheed Martin.

Nevertheless the market is continuing the recovery with the Dow futures up 130 points and gold trading 2 new session lows at $1572.96. WTI crude oil futures are also picking up to new highs at $53.39 and the 10 year the yield is now up 1.8 basis points at 1.626%.

The USDJPY is also ticking to the upside as it move back above the 109.00 level (currently trades at 109.03.  The USDJPY tried for the 2nd day in a row to reach its 100 day moving average (today at 108.673. The low reached 108.749).

USDJPY moving back above the 109.00 level
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose