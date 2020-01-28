Lockheed Martin EPS $5.29 versus $5.02 estimate

Earnings before the aerospace company

Lockheed Martin is out with stronger than expected earnings.

The EPS came in at $5.29 versus $5.02 estimate

Net sales $15.9 billion versus an estimate $15.28 billion



sees 2020 net sales $62.75 billion to $64.25 billion. Saw about $62 billion



Sees 2020 EPS of $23.65 to $23.95. That is below the estimate of $24.38



Sees 2020 coin cash flow from operations at least $7.6 billion







Nevertheless the market is continuing the recovery with the Dow futures up 130 points and gold trading 2 new session lows at $1572.96. WTI crude oil futures are also picking up to new highs at $53.39 and the 10 year the yield is now up 1.8 basis points at 1.626%.





The USDJPY is also ticking to the upside as it move back above the 109.00 level (currently trades at 109.03. The USDJPY tried for the 2nd day in a row to reach its 100 day moving average (today at 108.673. The low reached 108.749).









Mixed headlines for Lockheed Martin.