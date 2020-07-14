Los Angeles Country hits a record high for new coronavirus cases today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Texas racked up a new record also:

From Los Angeles County 

  • coronavirus cases rise by 4,244 to 140,307 total on Tuesday, biggest daily increase since pandemic started
  • hospitalizations rise by 47 to record high of 2,103 total 
  • deaths rise by 73 to 3,894 total 

The escalations continue

