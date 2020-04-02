Los Angeles Mayor recommends everyone wear masks while in public
Mayor Eric Garcetti recommending Angelenos wear non-medical face coverings or masks
While LA is in lock down folks are allowed out for essential reasons, and the mayor wants mask wearing while out.
- physical distancing guidelines will remain in place
- Wearing a mask "is not an excuse to get closer"
- Medical-grade masks, such as N95 masks, should be reserved for medical professions
I don't know what the availability of masks in LA is, but where I am they are very difficult to find indeed.
Thankfully mine seems to be working well so far.