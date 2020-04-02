Los Angeles Mayor recommends everyone wear masks while in public

Mayor Eric Garcetti recommending Angelenos wear non-medical face coverings or masks

While LA is in lock down folks are allowed out for essential reasons, and the mayor wants mask wearing while out.

physical distancing guidelines will remain in place

Wearing a mask "is not an excuse to get closer"

Medical-grade masks, such as N95 masks, should be reserved for medical professions

I don't know what the availability of masks in LA is, but where I am they are very difficult to find indeed.





Thankfully mine seems to be working well so far.











