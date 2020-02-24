Low-tier data and high-tier fears coming up in North American trading

Watch for comments from the WTO

The economic calendar won't be a factor in trading today. The items on the agenda are low level, starting with Canadian wholesale sales and the Chicago Fed's national activity index.





At 1530 GMT (10:30 am ET), the Dallas Fed manufacturing index is due out. The oil-and-gas industry surely isn't feeling good at the moment and risks are to the downside from the previous -0.2 reading.





For speakers, we get the BOE's Haldane at 1830 GMT and the Fed's Mester at 2000 GMT.





The coronavirus is the only show in town right now and the daily WHO briefing at 1500 GMT will be especially notable because there is a decent chance they declare it a global pandemic.

