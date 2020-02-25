Mainland China reports 508 new coronavirus cases

Updated official figures from China as of end February 24

If you've been tracking the totals so far (mainland China): Jan 17: 41

Jan 19: 62

Jan 20: 201

Jan 21: 291

Jan 22: 440



Jan 24: 830



Jan 25: 1,287

Jan 26: 1,975

Jan 27: 2,744

Jan 28: 5,974

Jan 29: 7,711

Jan 30: 9,692



Jan 31: 11,791

Feb 1: 14,380 (death toll 304)

Feb 2: 17,205 (death toll 361)

Feb 3: 20,438 (death toll 425)

Feb 4: 24,324 (death toll 490)

Feb 5: 28,018 (death toll 563)

Feb 6: 31,161 (death toll 636)

Feb 7: 34,564 (death toll 722)

Feb 8: 37,198 (death toll 811)

Feb 9: 40,171 (death toll 908)

Feb 10: 42,638 (death toll 1,016)

Feb 11: 44,653 (death toll 1,113)

Feb 12: 59,805 (death toll 1,367)

Feb 13: 63,851 total cases. Death toll now 1,380. 6,723 discharged from hospital.

Feb 14: NHC reports total cases at 66,492. Deaths on Feb 14 across China were 143, takes the total at 1,523.

Feb 15: 68,500, 1,665 dead.

Feb 16: 70,548 total cases in mainland China. Deaths up 105 to 1,770

Feb 17: Total mainland cases 72,436. Deaths toll is now 1868.

Feb 18: Total confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland 74,185. Total number of deaths is 2,004.

Feb 19: Total cases across 74,576, total deaths 2,118

Feb 20: Total cases across mainland China 75,465. Total deaths 2,236

Feb 21: Total cases across mainland China 76,288. Total deaths 2,345

Feb 22: 76,936 and 2,442 deaths

Feb 23: 77,150 and 2,592 deaths

Feb 24: 77,658 and 2,663 deaths



If there is anything positive to take out of the recent run of figures its the decline in rate of infection and deaths each day. Questions over the veracity of the data do persist though.





