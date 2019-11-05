Major drivers at the start of the European session
The big picture
If you are just joining us here are the major stories driving the markets this am:
- Asian equity markets are higher on continued US-China trade optimism which had flowed through from yesterday and Wall St
- Financial Times reports that the US is rolling back 15% tariffs on USD 112bln of Chinese imports that took effect from September 01 (doubts remain whether Trump would support such a move or not)
- RBA confirms market is at a gentle turning point.
Expect a positive cash open for London and more risk on sentiment in the market with AUD strength and JPY weakness the stand out pair for buyers on pullbacks.