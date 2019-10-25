Major economic releases and events for next week's trading
The FOMC decision and nonfarm payroll highlight the key releases and events
Monday
- No key releases
Tuesday
- RBA Gov. low speaks 2:45 AM ET/0645 GMT
- US conference Board consumer confidence, 10 AM ET/1400 GMT
Wednesday
- US ADP nonfarm employment, 8:15 AM ET/1215 GMT
- US advance GDP for 3Q. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. This is the first cut for the 3Q
- Bank of Canada rate statement. 10 AM ET/1400 GMT. No change expected
- Bank of Canada press conference, 11:15 AM ET/1515 GMT
- FOMC rate decision. 2 PM ET/1800 GMT. The Fed is expected cut by 25 basis points
- Fed Chair Powell press conference. 2:30 PM ET/1830 GMT
Thursday
- NZ ANZ business confidence. 8 PM ET/0000 GMT
- China manufacturing PMI, 9 PM ET Weds/0100 GMT
- Bank of Japan outlook report/monitor policy statement and BOJ press conference. No change in rates expected
- Canada GDP, 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT
- US personal spending and income. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT
Friday
- China Caixin manufacturing PMI. 9:45 PM ET Thursday/0130 GMT
- US employment data, 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. Nonfarm payroll expected to rise by 90 K. Effects from strike could be 40K. Unemployment rate 3.6% versus 3.5% last month
- ISM manufacturing PMI. 10 AM ET/1400 GMT. Last month index fell to 47.8. The market is looking for rebound to 49.0.
The Brexit train is heading to October 31 end date. What happens is anyone's guess.