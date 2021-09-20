Malaysia said it welcomes China's application to join the Trans-Pacific trade pact
China's Globat Times with the report, saying:
- The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade & Industry said it welcomes China's application to join the CPTPP
- Malaysia is working towards approval of CPTPP, it is confident bilateral trade & investment between Malaysia and China will reach a higher level in the future
CPTPP is the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free trade agreement