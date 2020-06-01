Manufacturing is the focus of the North American economic calendar

ISM manufacturing data is due today

The focus of the economic calendar today is the industrial segment of the economy.





A flurry of data starts at 1330 GMT (9:30 am ET) with the release of the Canadian Markit manufacturing PMI. There's no consensus but the prior was +33.0.





15 minutes later the focus shifts south for the final May US Markit manufacturing PMI. The consensus is for an uptick to 40.0 from 39.8.



The main event is at 1400 GMT (10 am ET) when construction spending for April and the May ISM manufacturing reports are released. Spending is forecast to fall 6.0% and the ISM at 43.7 from 41.5.



