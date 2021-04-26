March prelim durable goods orders +0.5% vs +2.5% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Highlights of the March 2021 preliminary durable goods orders report:


  • Prior was -1.2% (revised to -0.9%)
  • Durables ex transportation +1.6% vs +1.6% expected
  • Prior ex transportation -0.9% (revised to -0.3%)
  • Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.9% vs +1.8% expected
  • Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air -0.9% (revised to -0.8%)
  • Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +1.3% vs  +1.5% expected
  • Prior capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air -1.1%
This is a bit of a disappointment. Survey measures of orders have been very strong but there's been some moderation in the hard data in Feb/March. I don't think that's enough to rattle the market but it's something to keep an eye on. Overall, orders are up in 10 of the past 11 months following the massive contractions a year ago.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose