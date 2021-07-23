Markit July US services flash PMI 59.8 vs 64.8 expected

Prior was 64.6

Manufacturing 63.1 vs 62.1 expected

Composite PMI 59.7 vs 63.7 prior

This is a five-month low for the services index and given that we're at prime time in the reopening, that's not a great sign. That said, the survey downplays it noting that growth is continuing at a slower pace.





"The provisional PMI data for July point to the pace of economic growth slowing for a second successive month, though importantly this cooling has followed an unprecedented growth spurt in May," said IHS Markit chief economists Chris Williamson. "Some moderation of service sector growth in particular was always on the cards after the initial reopening of the economy, and importantly we're now seeing nicely-balanced strong growth across both manufacturing and services."





The ISM manufacturing report is due out Aug 2 and the services report Aug 4.





More from Williamson:



