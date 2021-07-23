Markit PMIs will highlight the strength of the US consumer

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US PMIs will be due out at 9:45 am ET

US PMIs will be due out at 9:45 am ET
The US economic calendar is light today but there's one significant highlight. The Markit US PMIs for the US will be released shortly after the equity open at 9:45 am ET.

The flash estimate for the services PMI is expected to slip to 64.8 from 64.6 in June. Within that data, I'll be carefully looking at orders, employment and pricing pressures.

I expect less of an impact from the manufacturing PMI but it's expected to dip to 62.0 from 62.1.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose