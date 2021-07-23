Markit PMIs will highlight the strength of the US consumer

US PMIs will be due out at 9:45 am ET





The US economic calendar is light today but there's one significant highlight. The Markit US PMIs for the US will be released shortly after the equity open at 9:45 am ET.





The flash estimate for the services PMI is expected to slip to 64.8 from 64.6 in June. Within that data, I'll be carefully looking at orders, employment and pricing pressures.





I expect less of an impact from the manufacturing PMI but it's expected to dip to 62.0 from 62.1.

