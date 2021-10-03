Marvell CEO says chip shortage may extend through 2022 (No, not that Marvel)

"painful period" of semiconductor chip shortage could extend beyond 2022

"Right now, every single end market for semiconductors is up simultaneously; I've been in this industry 27 years, I've never seen that happen," said Marvell CEO Matt Murphy during a CNBC Technology Executive Council event on Thursday. "If it stays business as usual, and everything's up and to the right, this is going to be a very painful period, including in 2022 for the duration of the year."







The CNBC reports adds that other chip industry executives (citing AMD's CEO) as saying that additional manufacturing capacity will begin addressing those issues next year.















