McConnell tells Senators that Trump impeachment vote will be one of conscience

16 Republican Senators could ban Trump from running again





Pelosi said she will send the articles of impeachment to the Senate next week.





I had thought that the idea would die with Biden's inauguration but that's not going to be the case. A big reason is because if he's convicted, Schumer now says they will vote on banning him from running for President again.





That's an idea that surely appeals to some Republicans Senators. If all 50 Democrats convict him, they will need 16 Republicans as well. No doubt Romney and Murkowski will be two of them and McConnell himself appears inclined to impeach him.



The Senate Republican leader told colleagues they can vote freely in the impeachment trial, according to Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota.





A civil war is coming within the Republican party and this would be a death blow for Trump himself but his son, daughter or one of his allies could take up the banner.

