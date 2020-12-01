McConnell: Waiting until next year for covid relief isn't an answer

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The Senate majority leader on stimulus talks

It's tough to tell what he's really saying here. McConnell will bring back a targeted $500B package to the floor but that's a non-starter with Democrats.

There's hope for a bipartisan breakthough and McConnell can probably read that but you never know. The 'good' news is that a government funding bill is needed so something needs to happen then. McConnell said that bill and some relief will likely be packaged together.

