Meadows says Democrats unwilling to accept gutting the unemployed
This is re the coronavirus economic relief package being negotiated in Washington
White House chief of staff Meadows
- says Democrats have indicated that they are unwilling to negotiate down their demand for extending the $600 a week supplemental unemployment benefit
- says talks on coronavirus relief bill are "still in the second inning"
asked whether piecemeal approach to extending aid is out, says "I don't know that anything has been definitively ruled in or out"