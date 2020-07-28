Meadows says Democrats unwilling to accept gutting the unemployed

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is re the coronavirus economic relief package being negotiated in Washington

White House chief of staff Meadows 

  • says Democrats have indicated that they are unwilling to negotiate down their demand for extending the $600 a week supplemental unemployment benefit
  • says talks on coronavirus relief bill are "still in the second inning"

  • asked whether piecemeal approach to extending aid is out, says "I don't know that anything has been definitively ruled in or out"


This is re the coronavirus economic relief package being negotiated in Washington

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose