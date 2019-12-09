Meanwhile Canada's Morneau moves to implement middle class tax cut

Meanwhile, Canada's is on the wires as well:

Morneau moves implement middle class tax-cut in Canada

post tax-cut would costC$3B in 2020



Canada plans to have fiscal update before Christmas but does not have a date.



New Liberal government will move forward with plan to tax digital companies



The tax on digital companies will not sit well with Pres. Trump is evident from the discussion at NATO last week with France's Macron.





The USDCAD is trading above and below its 100 day moving average at 1.3228.The 100 hour moving average is also nearby at 1.3231. The low for the day extended down to 1.32219. As Adam pointed out traders are reacting to the expectations for a USMCA deal. Which way wiill the market tilt from here? Sellers are making a play to erase more of the gains from the employment surge.