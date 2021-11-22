Merkel: German COVID-19 situation the worst than it has ever been, tighter restrictions required

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Remarks by German chancellor, Angela Merkel

It looks like it may just be a question of when and not if we are to see more restrictions fall into place in Germany. ICYMI, I summed up the COVID-19 situation earlier in the day here.
