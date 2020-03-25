Mitch McConnell: At last, we have a deal

Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, speaks





Measures will send direct cheques to households

Will deliver historic relief to mainstream America

Will pass legislation "later today"

Again, reaching a bipartisan agreement on the matter is great but it had to be done. This is something that the market expects and so far, the reaction in US futures have been far from convincing in my view.





Meanwhile, we're also hearing from Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer:





Not a moment of celebration, but of necessity

Bill provides over $130 billion in aid to hospitals

Bill has strict oversight of loans made to companies

Bill includes $150 billion in aid to state and local governments



