Mnuchin on stimulus: "We're going to give it one more serious try to get this done, we're hopeful"
Upbeat comments from Mnuchin
- Expects he and Pelosi will deliver a response to the need for relief
- Expects a relief proposal similar to problem solvers plan
- Says he's giving himself and Pelosi 'one more chance' at a relief bill
I think the market is starting to give this a chance of passing but it could all come crashing down in a hurry. It's a tough one to handicap because there's so much going on politically.