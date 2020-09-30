Mnuchin on stimulus: "We're going to give it one more serious try to get this done, we're hopeful"

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Upbeat comments from Mnuchin

  • Expects he and Pelosi will deliver a response to the need for relief
  • Expects a relief proposal similar to problem solvers plan
  • Says he's giving himself and Pelosi 'one more chance' at a relief bill
I think the market is starting to give this a chance of passing but it could all come crashing down in a hurry. It's a tough one to handicap because there's so much going on politically.

