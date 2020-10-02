Mnuchin: Focus of negotiations is kids and jobs
US treasury Sec. Mnuchin speaking
- There are still parts of US economy having real difficulty reopening
- Focus of negotiations is kids and jobs
- Working on solution within the next week for easier forgiveness of paycheck protection program loans of 50,000 or less
- Pushing in coronavirus aid negotiations for more aid for schools, childcare, airlines, small businesses
- US economy will have "a very strong, a very strong quarter as we reopen", but economy will need more help