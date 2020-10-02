Mnuchin: Focus of negotiations is kids and jobs

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US treasury Sec. Mnuchin speaking

  • There are still parts of US economy having real difficulty reopening
  • Focus of negotiations is kids and jobs
  • Working on solution within the next week for easier forgiveness of paycheck protection program loans of 50,000 or less
  • Pushing in coronavirus aid negotiations for more aid for schools, childcare, airlines, small businesses
  • US economy will have "a very strong, a very strong quarter as we reopen", but economy will need more help

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose