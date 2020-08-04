Mnuchin told lawmakers a stimulus deal is no closer than a week ago - report

Tweet from Alex Bolton from The Hill just now:



Mnuchin told GOP lawmakers at lunch that negotiators are no closer to a deal than a week ago, per 2 lawmakers in the room.

Market action today is tough to completely explain but I think it's signalling (aside from bonds) that it's going to be closer to a $3 trillion package than $1 trillion.





Pelosi is playing hardball and I think she senses that she has a winning hand. Republicans are going to get blamed if no money is given out and she also wants to make sure there will be enough to get to January. She's going for it all and there's a good chance she gets it.





Update; Meanwhile US Agriculture Secretary Perdue says stimulus talks may take another two weeks.









