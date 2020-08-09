Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 10 August 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!



As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.





Some small change from late Friday levels:



EUR/USD 1.1791



USD/JPY 105.93



GBP/USD 1.3063



USD/CHF 0.9131



USD/CAD 1.3382



AUD/USD 0.7158



NZD/USD 0.6608

Be back soon with weekend news.