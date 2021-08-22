Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 23 August 2021
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
- EUR/USD 1.1695
- USD/JPY 109.74
- GBP/USD 1.3626
- USD/CHF 0.9164
- USD/CAD 1.2810
- AUD/USD 0.7118 ... relative loser as the COVID-19 lockdowns intensify
- NZD/USD 0.6815 ... and an even bigger relative loser for the same reason
