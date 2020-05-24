Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 25 May 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!



As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Some small change from late Friday levels:



EUR/USD 1.0900



USD/JPY 107.58



GBP/USD 1.2178



USD/CHF 0.9717



USD/CAD 1.4004



AUD/USD 0.6528



NZD/USD 0.6095

Be back soon with weekend news. ICYMI: