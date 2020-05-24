Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 25 May 2020
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Some small change from late Friday levels:
- EUR/USD 1.0900
- USD/JPY 107.58
- GBP/USD 1.2178
- USD/CHF 0.9717
- USD/CAD 1.4004
- AUD/USD 0.6528
- NZD/USD 0.6095
- Technical look at the major currency pairs into the new trading week
- MUFG recommends GBP/JPY short trade
- Coronavirus - China 'potent' COVID-19 treatment will likely be ready before a vaccine
- US oil production is falling more steeply than expected
- Russian President Putin has ordered bail out measures for Russia's oil industry
- On the horizon next week - vote in US Congress to sanction China officials over human rights abuse
- China will not back down from "US quickening technology war mongering" - warn of "ample countermeasures"
- The PBOC is expected to cut interest rates, RRR in H2 to support the economy
- US to add 33 Chinese firms, institutions to an economic blacklist - accusation of helping China spy, links to WMDs
- 'Frugal 4' European countries oppose the German/French EUR500 bn fund - propose an emergency fund instead
- US accuses China government of blocking US airlines flying to China
- US administration is suspicious of China nuclear weapon tests - may do so too
