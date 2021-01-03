Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 4 January 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening and Happy New Year to all - welcome to the first forex day of 2021!

Bitcoin has been leaving everything in its wake, its traded to above $34k over the holiday period and is circa $32,660 as of posting.





As for forex,

EUR/USD 1.2237



USD/JPY 103.21



GBP/USD 1.3667



USD/CHF 0.8817



USD/CAD 1.2727



AUD/USD 0.7709



NZD/USD 0.7190

And remember, as usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.



