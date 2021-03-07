Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 8 March 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

EUR/USD 1.1915



USD/JPY 108.38



GBP/USD 1.3831



USD/CHF 0.9297



USD/CAD 1.2654



AUD/USD 0.7689



NZD/USD 0.7162

Also, out over the weekend was China's trade balance for February ... hold onto your hats for the exports number!

USD terms Exports YTD are up 60.6% y/y (expected was +40%)

in yuan terms +50.1%

USD terms Imports YTD +22.2% y/y (expected +16%)

in yuan terms +15.4%





January and February have been reported together as 'YTD' to help account for the variable timing of Lunar New Year each year.





Happy Monday!





As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.