Monmouth poll ahead of California primary tap Sanders
A Monmouth University Poll of likely voters in the March 3 Democratic primary in California
Monmouth University is out with the whole of likely voters in the March their Democratic primary in California shows that Bernie Sanders is the favorite, but only has the support of 24% of the voters.
The numbers show:
- Bernie Sanders 24%
- Joe Biden 17%
- Mike Bloomberg 13%
- Elizabeth Warren 10%
- Pete Buttigieg 9%
Bernie Sanders has already taken the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary. In the debates last night both he and Elizabeth Warren seem to do the best. Michael Bloomberg, on stage for the 1st time, was hammered by nearly all the panelists with Elizabeth Warren being the most direct.