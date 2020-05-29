Month-end flows a factor in the dollar moves and GBP rally

What's moving the dollar

It's the final trading day of the month and that's leading to some month-end trading flows.





The theme in the past hour is US dollar buying but it's still the weakest performer on the day. That fits in with model flows we wrote about earlier in the week.





Also as anticipated, its' the pound and euro that are benefitting from the inflows and GBP in particular is strong at the moment.



Watch for much more flow-driven trade into the London fix at the top of the hour.





