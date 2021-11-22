Moody's says Chinese offshore short-term bonds face higher refinancing risk than onshore bonds
Link to the full piece is here.
- Moody's Investors Service says in a new report that refinancing risk for short-term corporate bonds in the Chinese offshore market is higher than for those in the onshore market, because the companies issuing these offshore bonds were mostly high-yield or unrated companies with fewer funding options. Conversely, the stronger credit quality and funding access of onshore short-term bond issuers temper their refinancing risk.