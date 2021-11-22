Moody's says Chinese offshore short-term bonds face higher refinancing risk than onshore bonds

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Link to the full piece is here. 

  • Moody's Investors Service says in a new report that refinancing risk for short-term corporate bonds in the Chinese offshore market is higher than for those in the onshore market, because the companies issuing these offshore bonds were mostly high-yield or unrated companies with fewer funding options. Conversely, the stronger credit quality and funding access of onshore short-term bond issuers temper their refinancing risk.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose