Moody's warn of growth continuing to slow this year, despite US-China deal

Really, a few boat loads of soybeans ain't gonna fix everything? Really?

(sarcasm)

Moody's says negative outlook for Asia-Pacific (APAC) sovereigns in 2020 slowing growth to be exacerbated in 2020 by US-China trade tensions, despite phase one trade deal

investment will be constrained, amplifying fiscal vulnerabilities, liquidity risks and demographic challenges for APAC sovereigns in 2020

forecasts GDP growth of 4.0% in 2019-21 on average across (APAC) --- ---

If you are just back from holidays, the US and China are scheduled to sign the phase one trade deal on January 15.



