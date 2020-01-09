Moody's warn of growth continuing to slow this year, despite US-China deal
Really, a few boat loads of soybeans ain't gonna fix everything? Really?
(sarcasm)
Moody's says negative outlook for Asia-Pacific (APAC) sovereigns in 2020
- slowing growth to be exacerbated in 2020 by US-China trade tensions, despite phase one trade deal
- investment will be constrained, amplifying fiscal vulnerabilities, liquidity risks and demographic challenges for APAC sovereigns in 2020
- forecasts GDP growth of 4.0% in 2019-21 on average across (APAC)
If you are just back from holidays, the US and China are scheduled to sign the phase one trade deal on January 15.