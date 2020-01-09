Moody's warn of growth continuing to slow this year, despite US-China deal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Really, a few boat loads of soybeans ain't gonna fix everything? Really?

(sarcasm)

Moody's says negative outlook for Asia-Pacific (APAC) sovereigns in 2020

  • slowing growth to be exacerbated in 2020 by US-China trade tensions, despite phase one trade deal
  • investment will be constrained, amplifying fiscal vulnerabilities, liquidity risks and demographic challenges for APAC sovereigns in 2020
  •  forecasts GDP growth of 4.0% in 2019-21 on average across (APAC)
---
If you are just back from holidays, the US and China are scheduled to sign the phase one trade deal on January 15. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose