More comments from China State Bureau on the activity data misses

The August data from China showed misses across the board:

More remarks from the NBS, nothing unusual in here:
  • Says economic operations remain largely steady in August
  • China's economic operations within reasonable range in January - August
  • Expects China's consumer inflation to remain largely stable
  • Says hina able to achieve full-year growth target
  • China will move forward local govt special bond issuance to support infrastructure investment

I bolded that last one …. again, not unusual but more stimulus in the pipeline confirmation. 

