More from OPEC: Important for Russia to secure condensate exclusion

More from Russia's Novak and Saudi Arabia

  • important for Russia to secure condensate exclusion
  • condensate exclusion is not a loophole
  • Russia compliant with OPEC+ deal in November
  • new system is transparent for media, analysts and OPEC
  • very satisfied working with Saudi oil ministers
  • difficult to cut output in winter but is feasible
From Saudi Arabia:
  • it's Good Friday for US shale companies
  • I don't talk about oil prices
  • collaboration to continue, more effective
  • Hope to see Aramco $2T valuation soon (it is expected to be the largest IPO at $1.7 trillion)
