More from OPEC: Important for Russia to secure condensate exclusion
More from Russia's Novak and Saudi Arabia
- condensate exclusion is not a loophole
- Russia compliant with OPEC+ deal in November
- new system is transparent for media, analysts and OPEC
- very satisfied working with Saudi oil ministers
- difficult to cut output in winter but is feasible
From Saudi Arabia:
- it's Good Friday for US shale companies
- I don't talk about oil prices
- collaboration to continue, more effective
- Hope to see Aramco $2T valuation soon (it is expected to be the largest IPO at $1.7 trillion)